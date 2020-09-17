PV one stop for teacher store

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger by distributing food, daily essentials and resources for teachers and students, has taken its Teacher Store on the road to deliver supplies to 10 cities in 24 hours.
Among the stops on Sept. 8 was in Pauls Valley.
It was early that morning five Feed the Children semi trucks pulled out of its Oklahoma City warehouse to crisscross the state as each truck drops off the critical supplies needed for the new school year.
The nonprofit is working in collaboration with school district representatives from Putnam City Schools, El Reno Public Schools, Ponca City Public Schools, Ada Public Schools, Enid Public Schools, Lawton Public Schools, Pauls Valley Public Schools, Elk City Public Schools, Duncan Public Schools and Hinton Public Schools to deliver to students through various methods such as drive-thru pick-ups and home deliveries.
It was an opportunity for parents to pick up products as well as boxed lunches for their children who are participating in virtual learning.
“We are excited to take our Teacher Store on the road to reach as many pre-K through 12th grade students as possible,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO.
“While our Teacher Store will resume regular operation later this fall, albeit with limited capacity and additional safety measures, I felt it was important to serve Oklahoma’s teachers and students and provide some support during this uncertain back-to-school season.”
Families attending the school distributions received such items as:
• A 25-pound box of shelf-stable food such as canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, pasta and macaroni and cheese.
• A 15-pound box of hygiene items such as toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and deodorant.
• An assortment of school supplies such as writing utensils, notebooks, markers, rulers, glue and folders.
• Children’s books.
Feed the Children’s Oklahoma Teacher Store location was created as a resource for educators in 2012, providing classroom resources, school supplies, books and even snacks at no cost to teachers.
With more than 473,000 Oklahoma children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, approximately 70 percent of children in participating schools, many parents are struggling to pay for school supplies, especially with the devastating economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
This leaves teachers with the heavy burden of reaching even deeper into their own pockets to purchase the basic items necessary for learning.
The items provided are meant to reduce the heavy cost for educators and parents.
