PV Opry honors

Woodie Hill congratulates Wiley Winters (left) for winning the coveted 2022 Pauls Valley Opry Entertainer of the Year award at the December awards show. Wiley was also voted by the patrons as the Male Vocalist of the Year. The next opry show is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the PV Junior High auditorium.

