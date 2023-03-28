PV Opry show

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Jeff Petty from the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Alabama will be a guest at the next Pauls Valley Opry on Saturday, April 1. The event is held at the PV Junior High auditorium and begins at 6:30 p.m.
