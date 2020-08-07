Samuel Langley of Pauls Valley recently earned a $500 scholarship from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
Langley is studying nursing at East Central University in Ada.
Other scholarship winners include Kaitlyn Kilan of Medford, Myranda Oliva of Moore and Michelle Tripp of Braman.
Members of the WLC recognize the significant role nurses play in ensuring a high quality of life for all Oklahomans, especially those in rural areas.
With the cost of education rising yearly, the committee is proud to provide these four students with scholarships to aid in their pursuit of a career in nursing.
“The members of our committee understand the challenges students often face when financing their education,” said OKFB WLC Chair Mignon Bolay.
“It is our hope that with this scholarship, we can help them achieve their goal of serving the residents of our rural communities.”
The WLC awards scholarships annually to students studying nursing at an accredited college, university or trade school. The students also must be an OKFB member or be a member of a Farm Bureau-member family.
The OKFB WLC promotes things like the “importance of family and health,” safety and crime prevention, state and national agricultural issues, voter awareness and citizenship and Agriculture in the Classroom.
