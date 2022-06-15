PV right in the middle of boys state

Four Pauls Valley boys were among the 290 delegates from across the state who recently gathered for an Oklahoma Boys State event.
Coming from Pauls Valley High School were Justin Humprey, Jack Hamilton, Parker Green and Nathan Chronister as the Oklahoma American Legion held the event on the campus of Rogers State University in Claremore.
For an entire week, delegates are immersed in a government simulation where they must distinguish themselves as they campaign for municipal and state government offices, leading their cities, counties and states in writing and passing legislation, being part of a mock trial or fulfilling executive roles.
Delegates were also able to earn college credit for an upper-level Political Science course from Rogers State University.
When not participating in government, delegates were able to participate in recreational activities in which cities battled against each other in combat soccer, volleyball, e-sports, basketball, etc.
There were many prominent speakers that came each day, including the governor of Oklahoma, lieutenant governor, state senators and state representatives.
• Justin Humprey is the son of Chris and Richelle Humphrey, and he was elected athletic director for his city, state warden, state highway commissioner and head of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations for Boys State. Justin provided protection detail for the lieutenant governor of Boys State.
• Jack Hamilton is the son of Matt and Joni Hamilton, and he was sponsored by the American Legion out of Mustang. Jack was elected a squad leader and public defender for his city and also appointed a state Supreme Court justice.
• Parker Green is the son of Heath and Courtney Green, and he was also sponsored by the American Legion out of Mustang. Parker was elected to the city council. Parker was awarded The Chauncy Witcraft Award for the Delegate, whose academic performance ranks highest in his city and the Oklahoma National Guard Excellence in Leadership Award.
• Nathan Chronister is the son of Chad and Alaina Chronister, and he was sponsored by the American Legion out of Hartshorne, along with Bill and Jeanie Menefee of Pauls Valley. Nathan was elected city treasurer, city athletic director, county treasurer and state treasurer. He was awarded the Dr. HV Thornton Award to the delegate whose performance of Good Citizenship ranks highest in his city.
Each of these boys will be seniors at Pauls Valley High School starting this fall, and “each of them have demonstrated excellence in leadership at Boys State. We look forward to seeing the great things they will accomplish in the future!”
