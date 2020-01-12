A Pauls Valley area student was among the 274 recently earning academic honors at a Kansas college.
Ricky D. Manning, enrolled in general studies, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas for the fall 2019 semester.
To earn the honor students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50.
Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
It's described as the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.
The mission of Bethany College is to “educate, develop and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning and service.”
Bethany connects its past, present and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.