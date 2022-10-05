PV student eyes research lessons

Pauls Valley High School junior Aatma Patel is among 50 Oklahoma high-schoolers participating in the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation’s Teen Leaders program.
The program, now in its 10th year, helps selected students learn about biomedical research, leadership, the fundamentals of nonprofit fundraising and development, board structure, networking and using social media for good.
“I applied for the Teen Leaders program mainly to be involved in something outside of the small community I live in and learn more about ways I can serve in my community,” Patel said.
The goal is to equip these students to become agents of change within their Oklahoma communities.
“This program seems like an amazing opportunity to learn more about leadership and how nonprofit organizations are run,” Patel said.
“Overall, I think that I will learn a lot from my monthly meetings at OMRF, and have lots of fun while doing so.”
Group meetings began Sept. 13 and will continue through April. While last year’s program was conducted primarily online due to COVID-19, a full return to in-person activities is expected this year.
Students also will coordinate a special event in the spring to conclude the program.
“This program has provided first-hand community engagement experience to more than 300 students over its first decade,” Teen Leaders coordinator Caroline Allen said.
“We’ve seen many participants go on to make a substantial impact in Oklahoma. We’re excited to see what the future holds for our newest class.”
Applications for the 2023-24 program will open in January.
