Luke Beddow of Pauls Valley was among the students named to the most recent honor roll for a Kansas college.
Beddow received the honor for spring 2023 as a student at McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas.
Students must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the last term to qualify for the honor roll.
Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor and pre-professional programs with a curriculum emphasizing entrepreneurship and career-focused education.
