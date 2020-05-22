PV student gets OSU scholar honor

A Pauls Valley student has been recognized as a top scholar by the very school she plans to soon attend.
Cameron Freeland, a 2020 graduate of Pauls Valley High School, plans to major in nutritional sciences/pre-med when she attends Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
She's also among those high-schoolers recognized as an Oklahoma State Scholars Society member who will receive up to $20,000 in academic support over four years.
The honor came as OSU named five new fellows of OSU's scholars society, the university’s prestigious scholar development program that offers major financial support and scholarly mentorship to Oklahoma’s top students.
“Members of this society are some of Oklahoma’s best and brightest students,” said OSU President Burns Hargis.
“They are Oklahoma’s next generation of leaders, innovators and visionaries. We are honored to extend this offer and have them join our university.”
The five “fellows” named include Bella Baker, Del City’s Christian Heritage Academy, industrial engineering and management; Makinley Kennedy, Lawton’s MacArthur Senior High School, sports media and political science; William Miller, Norman North High School, mechanical and aerospace engineering; Meg Jackson, Edmond North High School, political science and music (cello); and Sarah Short, Edmond Santa Fe High School, plant biology.
As fellows, each student will receive up to $74,500 in scholarship support, including a study-abroad stipend. The scholarships equal the full cost of attendance for four years.
Students met the following criteria for membership in the society – minimum 3.8 high school unweighted GPA, minimum ACT score of 27 or equivalent, admitted to OSU and The Honors College and demonstrated maturity and potential through outstanding résumés and essay responses.
Freeland was joined by a number of other honored finalists, who are Ava Olmedo, Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley High School, finance and political science; Magdaline “Maggi” Dansby, Latta High School, biology/pre-med; Jesse Wallace, Stillwater High School, physics; Mary Green, Edmond Memorial High School, nutritional sciences; Omar Abouzahr, Stillwater High School, aerospace and mechanical engineering; Kyle Oler, Tulsa’s Metro Christian Academy, mechanical engineering; Faith Ferrell, Edmond North High School, hospitality and tourism management; Sydney Burke, Lawton’s MacArthur Senior High School, animal science/pre-vet; Keaton Hurt, Broken Arrow High School, biochemistry and pre-medicine; Maicel Sims, Edmond Santa Fe High School, biochemistry and molecular biology; Mackenzie Gazaway, Stillwater High School, design, housing and merchandising; and Madeline Reichert, Norman North High School, physiology/pre-med.
