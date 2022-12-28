PV student part of USAO exhibition

Five art students from the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, including one from Pauls Valley, have celebrated everything they have learned throughout their college career in their final exhibition this weekend.
It's called “Amalgamation” as a closing reception held in conjunction with Shakespeare Winery is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the university’s Art Wrecker Studio in downtown Chickasha.
Attendees are also invited to ring in the new year at Shakespeare Winery itself after the reception ends at Art Wrecker.
The fall 2022 candidates for a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree include Lacey Dutton of Guthrie, Jose Flores of Pauls Valley, Zachary Frost of Rockwall, Texas, Emmo Maddox of Chickasha and Alyssa Unsell of Choctaw.
“Our BFA program is among the most rigorous at Science & Arts,” said Jaquelyn Knapp, professor of art and department coordinator.
“The artists in ‘Amalgamation’ have worked diligently, producing work of truly exceptional quality that serves as evidence of their individual creative abilities.
“Each has successfully investigated thought-provoking ideas through a diverse range of media.
“Seeing these soon-to-be graduates producing at such a high level makes the entire art department confident that each will see success as they enter the world of working artists.”
Born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Flores moved to Pauls Valley in 2013, graduating from high school here in 2017.
A first-generation college student, Flores uses art to “produce tangible empathy, addressing events and feelings that there are no words for.”
His performative pieces and wearable sculptures are meant to act as icons that build characters able to navigate the complicated nature of reality.
They “possess a [sense of] foreboding and grit, yet also provide the tools for shining a light through the chaos, breaking down reality.”
Science & Arts holds a BFA exhibition each semester as the capstone project for that degree. Students apply to the program during the second semester of their second year as an art major.
Upon acceptance, they develop a single concentration after gaining a wide foundation in all forms of artistic media.
For three semesters, students develop cohesive concepts through in-depth research while continuing to add to their technical expertise.
The final exhibition formally presents the results of their intense study and research into their chosen form.
