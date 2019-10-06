PV student's honor on orange side

Jonathan Williams of Pauls Valley is being recognized in the 2019-20 Orange Book, an Oklahoma State University program that recognizes marketing and international business seniors who are academically outstanding, demonstrate service to their departments, university and/or community, or are active in extracurricular, academic or professional activities.
Williams, son of Carolyn and John Williams, is double majoring in marketing and management. While at OSU, he has been involved in the Greek community along with other campus organizations.
After achieving his goal of earning a double degree from OSU, he intends to have a day job in business while ranching in his free time.
“Jonathan is a very goal-oriented person with a strong work ethic. He has a bright future,” said Xiang Fang, Spears School of Business associate professor.
The School of Marketing and International Business at Spears Business has acknowledged the importance of seniors’ achievements since 2010.
Each recipient was selected by the faculty for being an outstanding student and has taken their college experience to the next level by participating in courses that help them find opportunities to succeed and broaden their education.
Spears Business has 928 marketing majors and 175 international business majors. Within the Orange Book, there are 32 marketing majors, two international business majors and one marketing and international business double major.
