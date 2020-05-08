A total of 385 high school seniors has enrolled for the 2020 fall semester at Southwestern Oklahoma State University as part of a first-ever virtual New Student Orientation program on the Weatherford campus.
The online sessions were necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the students who have enrolled so far is Giselle Zavaleta of Pauls Valley.
Students must apply and be accepted to SWOSU before they can start the enrollment process. Students are enrolled in classes through a virtual enrollment process that includes the following steps:
• Students watch a video tutorial for planning courses on their schedule and complete a pre-advisement questionnaire.
• After the questionnaire is submitted, NSO staff matches students with academic advisors within their area of interest.
• Advisors contact students by email, phone or zoom to discuss course selections and complete the enrollment process.
New Student Orientation Coordinator Taler Alexander said that along with enrollment, students are also enrolled in an online orientation to be completed over the summer.
