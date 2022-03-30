PV students go big at scholastic meet

A number of PV High School students, along with a couple from the local junior high, placed at a recent scholastic meet helping the Panther team claim first place in its division.
A total of 15 students from PVHS placed at the 2022 version of the Murray State Scholastic Meet.
Those students, along with two from PVJH, all qualified for the HSTOC State Scholastic Meet scheduled for May 5-7.
• Levi Ballard – 1st place, Music and General Biology.
• Callie Babcock – 1st place, Behavioral Science; 2nd place, Art Portfolio.
• Mekhi Thornton – 1st place, World History; 5 place, American Government.
• Natalee Bryant – 2nd place, English Literature; 5th place, American Literature.
• Anna Hamilton – 1st place, Power Point Presentation; 5th place, Algebra II.
• Cole Campbell – 2nd place, Business Math; 3rd place, Calculus.
• Phoenix Meyer – 1 place, Vocabulary; 3rd place, Expository Writing and Trigonometry.
• Emili Reyes – 1st place, Spanish.
• Aatma Patel – 3rd place, Chemistry; and 5th place, Library Skills.
• Gavin Crouch – 2nd place, Accounting.
• Karlie Koesler – 3rd place, Agriculture Business.
• Toby Brown – 2nd place, Oklahoma History; 3rd place, Computer Fundamentals.
• Donovan Bolte – 2nd place, World Geography and Current Events; 3rd place, Anatomy and Physiology.
• Chloe Nunez – 3rd place, Physics.
• Kaden Nirschl – 5th place, Oklahoma Wildlife Identification.
Two students from PV Junior High also earned honors at the same meet.
• Eddie Sullivan – 1st place, Geometry; 2nd place, Spreadsheet Applications.
• Hellen Rosales – 3rd place, Algebra 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.