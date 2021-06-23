A soon-to-be Pauls Valley senior was among a group of teenagers getting a recent first-hand look at what it takes to a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Dawson Ammons, who will enter his senior year at PV High School in a few weeks, graduated this month as a member of the 47th Cadet Lawman Academy.
The week-long training camp was done by troopers, which is apparently what Ammons wants to do in the future.
During the academy Ammons won the “top gun” award as the best male pistol shooter in the camp.
The academy gives selected high school seniors the chance to experience training in precision driving, traffic and boating law enforcement, firearm instruction, self-defense and law enforcement history.
Helping troopers oversee the training were police officers, dispatchers and other law enforcement and medical personnel.
Cadet Lawman was started in Oklahoma in 1974 and co-sponsored by the Jaycees and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol – Safety Education Division. The first year 39 young men attended the academy at the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City.
In 1976 the Jaycees and the Oklahoma Elks Major Projects sponsored Cadet Lawman with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol – Safety Education Division.
That same year three girls attended the academy along with 44 boys.
The program moved in 1977 to the former Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base in Burns Flat, Okla., and resided at this historical base for 41 years, through the 44th academy in 2017.
In 2018 the academy was moved to the Campus of Connors State College in Warner, Okla., and is today is sponsored by the Oklahoma State Troopers Association, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Elks Major Projects and CUDD Pressure Control.
