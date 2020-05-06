PV vet student part of OSU honors

COVID-19 touched lives around the globe including those at Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
To protect faculty, staff and students and to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many changes were implemented including completing classes online for the remainder of the spring semester for all four years of the veterinary curriculum.
In spite of those challenges, veterinary students continued to excel in many areas and were recently recognized for their efforts.
Among those students being honored is Abby Morse of Pauls Valley.
A first year veterinary student, Morse received a Butch and Luella Ruth Curtis Educational Award in recognition of her academic achievements.
“Thanks to the continued support of our donors, the College of Veterinary Medicine awarded more than $593,600 in scholarships to deserving students,” said Dean Dr. Carlos Risco.
“All of our students are to be commended for stepping up in these extraordinary times and continuing their rigorous studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. And we thank our faculty for quickly transitioning their classes to a comprehensive online format.”
Anyone interested in supporting the future of veterinary medicine, contact Ashley Hesser, assistant director of development with the OSU Foundation, at ahesser@osugiving.com or (405) 385-0715.
OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine is one of 30 accredited veterinary colleges in the United States and the only veterinary college in Oklahoma.
(Courtesy of Derinda Blakeney of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine. Photo provided by Genesee Photo of Stillwater.)
