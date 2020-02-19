PV woman attends top ag program

Jean Lam from Pauls Valley, who is with the American Soybean Association (ASA), has successfully completed Leadership At Its Best (LAIB), a Syngenta professional development program helping future U.S. agriculture leaders improve their skills to more effectively advocate for American agriculture.
The industry-recognized program was held Jan. 27-31 at the Syngenta Innovation Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina and in Washington, D.C.
“Through LAIB, Syngenta has been training future leaders in agriculture for more than 30 years — with over 4,500 people trained so far, and counting,” said Mary Kay Thatcher, who leads federal government relations for Syngenta in the U.S.
“Agriculture faces complex challenges and our program helps farmers learn skills to answer the call and stand up for our industry.”
Each year, a diverse class, which includes dozens of farmers, processors and agriculture retailers, attends LAIB to develop skill sets needed to be confident ambassadors of agriculture.
LAIB alumni have gone on to become leaders in their organizations, spokespersons for American agriculture and government officials.
“LAIB has equipped me with skills that I can confidently use to champion the message of agriculture,” Lam said.
This annual training program promotes cross-organizational exchange with various commodity and trade associations.
The Syngenta curriculum model enables participants to begin their learning experience prior to arrival and continue after they depart, with online engagement following the formal program.
“LAIB participants experienced learning modules based on today’s leading thoughts, ideas and techniques,” said Thatcher.
“Our program focuses on key aspects of leadership training and priority issues facing agriculture, with the goal of empowering today’s leaders for tomorrow’s future challenges and opportunities across the industry.”
Syngenta is working with the following organizations this year to provide LAIB participants a robust and accelerated professional development experience:
• Agricultural Retailers Association
• American Agri-Women
• American Farm Bureau Federation Women
• American Soybean Association
• Independent Professional Seed Association
• National Agricultural Aviation Association
• National Association of Wheat Growers
• National Association of Conservation Districts
• National Cotton Council
• National Corn Growers Association
• National Potato Council
• National Sorghum Producers
