PVHS class of '55 holds reunion

The Pauls Valley High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 66th reunion with a gathering on June 26 in the fellowship hall of the Assembly of God Church in Wynnewood.
Class members missed their 65th reunion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop them as they continued getting together via Zoom set up by Leon Price.
The class had a PVHS Panther red and black color scheme for decorations that included red table runners made by Zelma Tennision. A large live plant center piece was provided by Wilkins Lawn and Landscaping of Sulphur.
Upon arrival activities began with classmates and their families registering for the event and the door prize drawing.
On a memorabilia table there were yearbooks, photos and 1955 Pauls Valley Democrat newspapers for attendees to view.
A luncheon that consisted of Indian tacos and coconut cream pie was catered by Lou Carlton and served by Barbara Johnson, Audrey Herell and Pamela Aguilar.
A Pauls Valley Panther decorated cake was provided by Tammy Delaplain.
The afternoon was spent sharing lots of laughs, pictures and stories from the past and present.
“Memories were shared of classmates unable to attend and those who are no longer with us.”
Party favors were given to each guest by Donnel Somers and Audrey Herell. Door prizes were donated by Peggy Clark and Donnel Somers. Ben T. Williams honored Charles Tennison and Donnel Somers for their contributions to the success of the reunion with an original giclee print.
“As the reunion came to an end there were whispers of a holiday party!
Attending were Charles and Zelma Tennison, Buddy Strickland, Jerrall Caldwell, Nora Benito and Shirley Tenison of Pauls Valley, Okla.; Raymond and Jennie Crull, and Janice Barton of Oklahoma City; Donnel Somers of Wynnewood; Audrey Herell of Ardmore; Lloyd Aikens of Purcell; Sally Horn of Moore; Rhonda and Dick Craig of Enid; Gary and Janey Garland of Noble; Leon Price and Carole Pence of Norman, Okla.; Rufus and Peggy Clark of Gainesville; Jim and Suzie Thorton of Sherman; Ben and Jane Williams of Dallas, Texas; and Hoyt and Kitty Sloan of Carson City, Nevada.
