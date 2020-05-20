The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for April 2020 are Harlee Jones, Coleton Gonzalez, Chesney Dudley, Landon Wilkey, Cameron Freeland and Corbin Crowder.
• Harlee Jones is a sophomore and the daughter of Jeff and Patty Jones.
Harlee is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in Business Professionals of America and competes in cross country, basketball, and track.
• Coleton Gonzalez is a sophomore and the son of Jerome and Julie Matthews.
Coleton is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in Rotary Interact and Prayer Warriors. Coleton also competes on the football, basketball, and baseball teams. His hobbies include fishing and spending time with family and friends.
• Chesney Dudley is a junior and the daughter of Jed and Shelby Dudley.
Chesney is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. She is active in FFA and serves as vice president of the local chapter. Chesney also competes in basketball and track. Chesney is very active in her church youth group, volunteering in its children’s ministry.
• Landon Wilkey is a junior and the son of Jason and Amy Wilkey.
Landon is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He is a member of FFA and received the Outdoor Recreation Award. Landon enjoys many outdoor hobbies, including camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and kayaking.
He plans on completing the CNC Machinery program at Mid America Technology Center next year, and will attend Murray State College upon his graduation.
• Cameron Freeland is a senior and the daughter of Joey and Shari Freeland.
Cameron is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and a member of both the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. She participates in many school organizations including Key Club (Vice President), Student Council (Public Relations), and Prayer Warriors.
Cameron is an accomplished member of the high school tennis team, achieving 4A Doubles State Runner-Up in the 2019 tennis season. Her previous academic awards include Citizenship, and Outstanding Student in Financial Literacy, Spanish 2, Algebra 2, Chemistry, and Geometry. Cameron is also an active member the Pauls Valley Church of Christ youth group.
• Corbin Crowder is a senior and the son of Ronnie and Joy Crowder.
Corbin is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and competes on the Pauls Valley High School basketball team. He is an active member of the youth group at The House.
