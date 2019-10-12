PVHS names honors for October

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for October 2019 are Sebriana Cole, Cole Campbell, Macey Bonner, Robert Weilenman, Katlyn Davenport and Colt Jones.
• Sebriana is a sophomore and the granddaughter of Patricia Harper.
She is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. Sebriana participates in Business Professionals of America and competes on the PVHS basketball and track teams.
• James “Cole” Campbell is a sophomore and the son of Bub and Angie Campbell.
Cole has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. He is a member of Student Council and plays trombone in the PVHS marching band. Cole competes in basketball, baseball, and football, and has been awarded Citizenship and Perfect Attendance in previous years.
• Macey Bonner is a junior and the daughter of Shawn and Misty Bonner.
Macey is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She competes in number one doubles on the PVHS tennis team. Macey and her tennis partner, Cameron Freeland, won first place at regionals and were runner up at the state tennis championship last spring.
• Robert Weilenman is a junior and the son of Robert Weilenman Sr.
He competes on the PVHSl football and power lifting teams. When he’s not in sports seasons, he uses his free time to help Coach Manning with yard work. Robert was awarded Perfect Attendance his freshman year.
• Katlyn Davenport is a senior and the daughter of Jeff and Kerri Davenport.
Katlyn is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of Art Club and Key Club, and serves as president of both Student Council and the Senior Class. Katlyn competes on the basketball, cross country, and track teams, and is an active member of the Pauls Valley Church of Christ youth group.
• Colt Jones is a senior and the son of Robert and Carrie Jones.
Colt is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He is a member of Art Club, Key Club, Student Council, and serves as president of FFA. Colt competes on the football, wrestling, and baseball teams, and is an active member of Rise Student Ministries.
