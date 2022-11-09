PVHS six get October honors

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for October 2022 are Kenzi Readnour, Tanner Perry, Madison Caldwell, Kaden Nirschl, Marleigh Wright and Logan Stanley.
• Kenzi Readnour is a sophomore and the daughter of Keith and Nikki Readnour.
Kenzi has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in student council and serves her class as the vice president. Kenzi competes in cross country, cheer and track. In previous years Kenzi has been awarded the Citizenship award.
In her free time, Kenzi enjoys baking and hanging out with her family and friends.
• Tanner Perry is a sophomore and the son of Greg and Shawna Perry.
Tanner has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He competes in football, basketball and baseball. Tanner participates in FFCLA and student council. In previous years Tanner has been awarded Citizenship and Perfect Attendance.
Tanner is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church.
• Madison Caldwell is a junior and the daughter of Blake and Danielle Caldwell.
Madison has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Madison participates in BPA. She competes in basketball, golf and softball.
• Kaden Nirschl is a junior and the son of Kahn and Angela Nirschl.
Kaden has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He competes in tennis. Kaden participates in academic team, student council and plays the tenor sax in the Pauls Valley High School band.
In his free time, Kaden enjoys boy scouts and cooking.
• Marleigh Wright is a senior and the daughter of Marquel and Darris Wright.
Marleigh is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the national and Oklahoma honor societies. She participates in BPA. In previous years Marleigh has been awarded the Citizenship award.
• Logan Stanley is a senior and the son of Lanny and Kerrie Stanley.
Logan has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and both national and Oklahoma honor societies. He participates in academic team and is a representative for student council. Logan competes in cross country and golf. In previous years, Logan has been awarded the Citizenship and Perfect Attendance awards.
In his free time Logan enjoys playing video games and collecting Legos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.