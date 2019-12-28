PVHS six help wrap up year

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for December 2019 are Kally Manning, Gavin Crouch, Kinlee McCurtain, Spencer Flinn, Madison Delaplain and Benjamin Dobbins.
• Kally Manning is a sophomore and the daughter of Greg and Kacy Manning.
She is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. Kally participates in Prayer Warriors and is a member of the Pauls Valley High School Cheer Squad. She is also an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church Youth Group.
• Gavin Crouch is a sophomore and the son of Joe and Kari Crouch.
Gavin is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. He participates in Business Professionals of America, Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact, and serves as vice president of the sophomore class. Gavin also competes on the high school baseball and basketball teams. In prior school years, Gavin has earned the Citizenship award.
• Kinlee McCurtain is a junior and the daughter of Amber and Ryan Caldwell and Kreg McCurtain.
Kinlee is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National honor societies. She is treasurer of the junior class and also participates in FCCLA, for which she serves as fundraising chair. Kinlee is a member of the PVHS Cheer Squad and also competes in cross country and track.
• Spencer Flinn is a junior and the son of Frank and Rachael Flinn.
Spencer is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He plays in the drumline for the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band, and also competes in golf and wrestling. Spencer is a Boy Scout and is working on completing the requirements for Eagle Scout.
• Madison Delaplain is a senior and the daughter of Holly and Dusty Delaplain.
Madison is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She also competes on the Pauls Valley High School Lady Panthers basketball team.
• Benjamin Dobbins is a senior and the son of Michael and Kristi Dobbins.
Ben is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma honor societies. He participates in BPA (Vice President), Rotary Interact (President), Prayer Warriors and Academic Team. He plays french horn in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band, for which he earned All District honors.
Ben serves as vice president of both Student Council and the senior class. He competes on the basketball, football, and track teams, and was named All-Star in cross country. Ben has also received the Citizenship award his sophomore year, and Outstanding Student award in Trigonometry and Pre-Calculus his junior year. He has earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America, and is an active member of Fusion Youth Ministries.
