PVHS students earn monthly honors

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for May 2021 are Callie Babcock, Bryston Todd, Lainie Klutts, Jonathan Velez, Alexis Reeves and Jackson Green.
• Callie Babcock is a sophomore and the daughter of Stephen and Erin Babcock.
Callie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She competes in cheer. Callie participates in BPA, academic team, Art Club and Rotary Interact.
• Bryston Todd is a sophomore and the son of Lisa Bedell.
• Lainie Klutts is a junior and the daughter of Gary and Angel Klutts and Melissa and Ray Cole.
Lainie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is an active member of Compassion Church.
• Jonathan Velez is a junior and the son of Juan and Guille Velez.
Jonathan has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and competes in baseball. In his free time he enjoys fishing.
• Alexis Reeves is a senior and the daughter of Bobby and Karen Reeves.
Alexis has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She competes in wrestling and participates in FCCLA. In previous years she was awarded outstanding student in English 3. Alexis is an active member of the Midway Hill Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoys weightlifting, MMA, going to church and hanging out with friends and family.
• Jackson Green is a senior and the son of Heath and Courtney Green.
Jackson has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, golf and wrestling.
