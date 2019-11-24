PVHS students earn November honors

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for November 2019 are Eliana Rodriguez, Landin Weilenman, Emmy Alfred, Blake Robbins, Nayeli Delgado and Curtis Berry.
• Eliana Rodriguez is a sophomore and the daughter of David and Vanessa Rodriguez.
She is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. Eliana participates in Business Professionals of America and Prayer Warriors. She also competes on the Pauls Valley High School basketball and softball teams, and has been awarded the Servant Award in the Church of Christ youth group.
• Landin Weilenman is a sophomore and the son of Robert Weilenman and Carissa Taylor.
Landin competes on the Pauls Valley High School football, powerlifting, and track teams. He is also a great student to have in class: hard-working and respectful to his classmates and teachers.
• Emmy Alfred is a junior and the daughter of Joey and Michelle Alfred.
Emmy is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. She participates in Key Club, Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact, and FCCLA, for which she serves as treasurer.
Emmy is a member of the PVHS Cheer Squad and has won numerous awards including citizenship her freshman year, and Outstanding FACS student in fashion and sewing her sophomore year. She is also an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church youth group.
• Blake Robbins is a junior and the son of Paul and Lauren Robbins.
Blake is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. He participates in Key Club, Prayer Warriors, serves as Junior Class president, and is also a Boy Scout.
Blake competes on the Pauls Valley High School Academic, football, powerlifting, and wrestling teams. In previous years, he has earned the citizenship award.
• Nayeli Delgado is a senior and the daughter of Osvaldo and Alba Delgado.
Nayeli is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of Art Club and serves as secretary for Student Council. Nayeli is also a manager for the Pauls Valley High School basketball and track teams.
• Curtis Berry is a senior and the son of Tony and Pamela Berry.
Curtis plays the baritone in the Pride of the Valley Marching Band, and is also active in Future Farmers of America.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts, Curtis constructed a flag box for retiring old flags, installed at the Pauls Valley Police Station. He also works part-time at Tios Mexican Restaurant, and does yard work for extra money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.