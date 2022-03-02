PVHS students get monthly honor

The December 2021 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley High School are Madison Caldwell, Kaden Nirschl, Madeline Russell, Justin Humphrey, Landin Weilenman and Chloe Flinn
• Madison Caldwell is a sophomore and the daughter of Blake and Danielle Caldwell.
Madison has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She competes in basketball, golf and softball. In previous years Madison has been awarded the Citizenship award.
• Kaden Nirschl is a sophomore and the son of Kahn and Angela Nirschl.
Kaden has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in Academic Team. Kaden is a member of the Paul Valley High School Band where he plays the tenor sax. He also competes in tennis.
• Madeline Russell is a junior and the daughter of Don and Kim Russell.
Madeline has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA and Art Club. Madeline is also the sports photographer for Pauls Valley High School. She is an active member of the First Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoys art and playing the violin.
• Justin Humphrey is a junior and is the son of Chris and Richelle Humphrey.
Justin has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. Justin participates in Student Council, BPA and serves as the Junior class president. He competes in baseball, basketball and football. In previous years Justin has been awarded the Citizenship award. Justin is an active member of the Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoys hunting and fishing.
• Chloe Flinn is a senior and the daughter of Frank and Rachael Flinn.
Chloe has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll.
• Landin Weilenman is a senior and the son of Robert Weilenman.
Landin has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in baseball, football and powerlifting. In previous years Landin has been awarded the Citizenship and Outstanding student award.
