PVHS students get monthly honor

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for February 2022 are Aatma Patel, Brett Alfred, Callie Babcock, Logan Stanley, Noelia Cruz and Josiah Medina.
• Aatma Patel is a sophomore and the daughter of Arun and Sangita Patel.
Aatma has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is a member of the Pauls Valley Pom squad. Aatma participates in Art Club, BPA, FCCLA, Rotary Interact as treasurer, Student Council, and is the sophomore class treasurer.
In previous years Aatma has been awarded perfect attendance and outstanding student in Pre-AP English 1 and FCS 1. In her free time, she enjoys dancing at Pauls Valley Dance Station.
• Brett Alfred is a sophomore and the son of Joey and Michelle Alfred.
Brett has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, basketball and golf. In previous years Brett has been awarded the Citizenship award. Brett is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church.
• Callie Babcock is a junior and the daughter of Stephen and Erin Babcock.
Callie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA, Art Club as the president, Student Council and Rotary Interact. Callie competes in academic team. In her free time, she enjoys art.
• Logan Stanley is a junior and the son of Lanny and Kerrie Stanley.
Logan has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. Logan participates in Art Club. He competes in cross country and golf. In previous years Logan has been awarded perfect attendance and citizenship.
• Noelia Cruz is a senior and the daughter of Noel Cruz and Yasmin Vidal.
Noelia participates in FCCLA and serves as the BPA secretary at Mid-America Vo-Tech. Noelia has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She is a member of the Pauls Valley High School Pom Squad. Noelia has been awarded the citizenship award in previous years. In her free time, she enjoys reading.
• Josiah Medina is a senior and the son of Jorge and Luz Medina.
Josiah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. Josiah participates in Prayer Warriors, academic team and plays the quints in the Pauls Valley High School Band. He competes in tennis. Josiah is an active member of Rise Student Ministries.
