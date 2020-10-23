PVHS students get monthly honor

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for September 2020 are Makayla Wilkerson, Collin Billus, Jade Potts, Jared Turner, Emma Long and Blake Robbins.
• Makayla Wilkerson is a sophomore and the daughter of Stephen and Julie Wilkerson.
Makayla is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of Oklahoma Honor Society. She participates in BPA and Prayer Warriors. Makayla also plays alto saxophone in the Pauls Valley marching band, for which she earned all district honors. Makayla also competes in basketball, softball and track.
She is active in The House Church and enjoys volunteering in her free time. In previous years, she has earned the Citizenship Award.
• Collin Billus is a sophomore and the son of Christina Cooper.
Collin is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He participates in BPA and FCCLA. Collin plays the baritone in the Pauls Valley marching band, for which he earned all district honors. Collin also competes in cross country and track.
• Jade Potts is a junior and the daughter of David and Christine Potts.
Jade is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA and is the president for the junior class. Jade is a member of the Pauls Valley High School cheer squad and also competes in basketball and track.
In previous years she has been awarded Citizenship and Perfect Attendance. Jade is an active member in The Corner Youth.
• Jared Turner is a junior and the son of Jeremy and Annette Turner.
Jared is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plays middle infield on the Pauls Valley High School baseball team and is a manager for the Pauls Valley High school softball team.
• Emma Long is a senior and the daughter of Danny and Vicki Long.
Emma is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National honor societies. She participates in Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact and is the senior class secretary. Emma also competes in cross country, track, and is a manager for the football team.
She is an active member of her church’s youth group and enjoys reading and hanging out with friends in her free time.
• Blake Robbins is a senior and the son of Paul and Lauren Robbins.
Blake is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National honor societies. He participates in Key Club, Prayer Warriors, BPA and is also a Boy Scout. Blake competes on the Pauls Valley High School academic, football and power lifting teams.
In previous years, he has earned the Citizenship Award. Blake is an active member of the Pauls Valley Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.