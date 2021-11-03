PVHS students get monthly nod

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for September 2021 are Anna Hamilton, Tyler Abeyta, Makayla Wilkerson, Nathan Chronister, Kaylee Clark and Jared Turner.
• Anna Hamilton is a sophomore and the daughter of Matt and Joni Hamilton.
Anna has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She competes in tennis and academic team. Anna participates in BPA, Rotary Interact, Student Council and serves as the sophomore class vice president. In previous years Anna has been awarded outstanding student in Geometry and Spanish 1. Anna is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. In her free time, she plays the cello.
• Tyler Abeyta is a sophomore and the son of Chris and Bonnie Priddy.
Tyler is a member of National Honor Society. He competes in golf and football. Tyler participates in student council.
• Makayla Wilkerson is a junior and the daughter of Julie Hardy and Stephen Wilkerson.
Makayla has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. Makayla plays the clarinet and alto saxophone in the Pauls Valley Marching Band and is also the drum major. In previous years, she has earned the Citizenship Award.
• Nathan Chronister is a junior and the son of Chad and Alaina Chronister.
Nathan has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in student council and serves as the vice president of the junior class. Nathan competes in golf, basketball and football. In previous years, he has been awarded the Citizenship Award.
• Kaylee Clark is a senior and the daughter of Lucinda Clark.
Kaylee is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. She participates in Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact, Student Council and serves as the senior class secretary. Kaylee competes in cross country and track. In previous years Kaylee has been awarded Citizenship. She is an active member of the Compassion Church.
• Jared Turner is a senior and the son of Jeremy and Annette Turner.
Jared is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He participates in BPA. Jared competes in baseball as a middle infielder and is a manager for the Pauls Valley High School doftball yeam. In previous years, he has been awarded the Citizenship Award. Jared enjoys fishing and hunting in his free time.
