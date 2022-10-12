PVHS students get monthly nod

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for September 2022 are Isabella Gutierrez, Jon Grimmett, Aatma Patel, Brett Alfred, Madeline Russell and Maveric Ashley.
• Isabella Gutierrez is a sophomore and the daughter of Jeff and Noemi Gutierrez.
Isabella has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She competes in cross country, basketball and track. In her free time, Isabella enjoys baking.
• Jon Grimmett is a sophomore and the son of Jonathan and Mylaine Grimmett.
Jon has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, basketball and track. Jon participates in FFCLA. In previous years Jon has been awarded Citizenship and Perfect Attendance. In his free time, Jon likes to play video games and hang out with his friends.
• Aatma Patel is a junior and the daughter of Arun and Sangita Patel.
Aatma has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of Oklahoma and National Honor Societies.
Aatma participates in art club, BPA as the reporter, FCCLA as the treasurer, Rotary Interact, Student Council as the president, class officer as the vice president and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation’s Teen Leaders program. She competes on the Pauls Valley High School Pom Squad.
In previous years, she has earned the Citizenship Award, Perfect Attendance and Outstanding Student in Pre AP English 1, FACS 1, Algebra 2, World History and Tech 2. In her free time, Aatma enjoys dancing at the Pauls Valley Dance Station, shopping, and baking.
• Brett Alfred is a junior and the son of Joey and Michelle Alfred.
Brett has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in golf, basketball and football. Brett is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church.
• Madeline Russell is a senior and the daughter of Don and Kim Russell.
Madeline is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in art club and BPA. Madeline is also the sports photographer for Pauls Valley High School.
• Maveric Ashley is a senior and the son of Roger and Mindy Ashley.
He participates in FCCLA. Maveric competes in basketball and golf. He is an active member of Beaty Baptist Church.
