PVHS students given monthly honor

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for February 2020 are Carlie Vestle, Deacon Davidson, Julie Balcerak, Jackson Green, Emily Hamilton and Kaiden Compton.
• Carlie Vestle is a sophomore and the daughter of Shalynn Self and the late Carl Vestle.
Carlie participates in FCCLA, and competes on the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers softball team. She is an active member of Rise Youth Group at The House.
• Deacon Davidson is a sophomore and the son of Andy and Robyn Davidson.
Deacon is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He participates in Prayer Warriors and Rotary Interact, and also competes on the varsity football and basketball teams. Deacon is active in The Corner youth group.
• Julie Balcerak is a junior and the daughter of Larry and Jeanne Balcerak.
Julie is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National honor societies. She is active in Key Club, Prayer Warriors, and Rotary Interact, and also competes on the track team. In previous school years, she has earned the award for Perfect Attendance and also Outstanding Student in World History. In her spare time, Julie enjoys baking and spending time with her family.
• Jack Green is a junior and the son of Heath and Courtney Green.
Jack is on the Principal’s Honor Roll, and was awarded Masonic Student of the Year in 9th grade. He plays saxophone in the Pride of the Valley Marching Band, and competes on the football, basketball and golf teams.
• Emily Hamilton is a senior and the daughter of Marcus and Valerie Hamilton.
Emily is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in Prayer Warriors and FCCLA, serving as vice president. Emily is also on the cheer squad and competes on the high school track team. Emily is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church youth group.
• Kaiden Compton is a senior and is the son of Richard Compton and Karen Evans.
He is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Kaiden participates in BPA, Prayer Warriors, serves on Student Council, and as treasurer of Rotary Interact. He also competes on the basketball, baseball, and football teams, and was named All-Star by class and All-District in football. In previous school years, Kaiden has earned the award for Perfect Attendance and Citizenship.
