PVIS names new monthly group

The Pauls Valley Intermediate School Students of the Month for April 2023 are Makyna Mays, Drew Readnour, Taylor Thompson, Caseton Jones, Sophia Barrios and Brody Solis.
4th Grade
• Makyna Mays is the daughter of Meagan Mays and Matt Mays. She has one sibling, Mykal, who is in 9th grade.
Her hobby is drawing and her favorite food is pickles. Makyna’s favorite subject is science and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. She wants to be an author when she gets older.
• Drew Readnour is the son of Kyle and Melanie Readnour. He has two brothers, Dylan, who is in 5th grade, and Derek, who is in 1st grade.
His hobbies include playing tennis and drawing. His favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Christy. He loves to eat spaghetti. When Drew grows up, he wants to be a movie director.
5th Grade
• Taylor Thompson is the daughter of Charles and Tabitha Thompson. She has one brother, Dustyn.
Her hobbies include gymnastics and playing golf. Her favorite food is ribs and her favorite subject is writing. Taylor’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. She wants to be a teacher when she grows up.
• Caseton Jones is the son of Casey and Heather Jones. He has two sisters, Cambrye and Tenlye.
His hobby is showing sheep and his favorite foods are steak and mashed potatoes with gravy. Caseton’s favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Perry. Caseton wants to be a hunter and rancher when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Sophia Barrios is the daughter of Isidro and Rita Barrios. She has one brother, Adrian, who is in 4th grade.
Her hobbies include track and dancing. Sophia’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter and her favorite subject is language arts. She loves to eat fruit and nachos. Sophia wants to be a dancer or run track when she gets older.
• Brody Solis is the son of Vic Solis and Amanda Solis. He has two brothers, Jake and Andy.
His hobbies include playing basketball and video games. His favorite food is pizza and his favorite subject is science. Brody wants to be an NBA player when he gets older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.