PVIS names October students

October's Students of Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are fourth-graders Bella Colmenarez and Tyler Best, fifth-grader Alexus Cates and Mason Portillo and sixth-graders Xoe Withrow and Carter Hicks.
4th Grade
• Bella Colmenarez is the daughter of Israel and Mayra Colmenarez. She has two siblings, Kimi and Danny.
Her hobbies include playing on her iPad. Her favorite subject is language arts and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. She loves pizza too! Bella wants to be a YouTuber when she gets older.
• Tyler Best is a fourth grade student at PVIS.
His hobbies include golfing and fishing. Tyler’s favorite class is PE and his favorite food is steak. Tyler wants to be a pro NBA player when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Alexus Cates is the daughter of Tyler and Crystal Cates. She has two sisters, Abbie and Avery.
Her hobbies include cheer and dance. Alexus’ favorite subject is math and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Perry. Her favorite food is lasagna. When she grows up, Alexus wants to be a teacher.
• Mason Portillo is the son of Jose and Tara Portillo.
His hobbies include reading, playing video games, and going to OU games with his family. He loves math and all his teachers. Mason’s favorite food is his mom’s homemade mac and cheese. He wants to be a paleontologist when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Xoe Withrow is the daughter of Mariah and Robert Deslaurier. She has three siblings – Ava, Chloe, and Brantley.
Her favorite hobby is drawing, and her favorite food is pizza. She enjoys science with Mrs. Manning. Xoe wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
• Carter Hicks is the son of Aaron and April Hicks. He has two siblings, Isabelle and Beckett
His hobbies include basketball and all sports. His favorite class is athletics, and his favorite teacher is Coach Harrison. He loves manicotti. Carter wants to be a basketball player when he gets older.
