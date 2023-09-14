Xzavier Aguilar, Lillian Reding, Jesus Ramirez, Jayci Mae Heath, Sara Childress and Barron Frazier are Students of the Month for August 2023 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School
4th Grade
• Xzavier Aguilar is the son of Holly Aguilar and Frank Solis. His siblings are Nathan and Erick Aguilar, Julian and Aubrey Solis, and Christian and Averi Lara.
Xzavier’s favorite hobby is watching TV. His favorite subject and science who it taught by his favorite teacher, Mrs. Raper. His favorite food is crispies. Xzavier wants to be a football player when he grows up.
• Lillian Reding is the daughter of Rick and Laurel Reding. Her siblings are Broke and Jake and they live in Eagle River, Alaska.
Her hobbies are crafts, golf, and weaving on a loom. Her favorite subject is language arts and Mrs. Ring is her favorite teacher. Her favorite food is pizza. Lilian wants to be a teacher when she grows up.
5th Grade
• Jesus Ramirez is the son of Elizabeth Arellano Ramirez. His brother is Jose Ramirez and is in the 10th grade.
His hobby is playing soccer. His favorite subject and teacher are reading and Mrs. Thompson. Jesus’ favorite food is hamburgers. He wants to be a dental doctor when he grows up.
• Jayci Mae Heath is the daughter of Maegan Heath. Her siblings are Charles in the seventh grade and Danica Heath.
Jayci Mae’s hobbies are making bracelets, painting, and reading. Her favorite subject and teacher are science and Mrs. Watson. Her favorite food is fruit, and she wants to be a hairstylist when she grows up.
6th Grade
• Sara Childress is the daughter of Jamie Childress and Davon. Her siblings are Jeffery, Lainey, and Parrish.
Her favorite hobby is basketball and food is quesadillas and pizza. Her favorite subject is band and favorite teacher is Mrs. Wilson. Sara’s favorite foods are quesadillas and pizza. She wants to be a cosmetologist when she grows up.
• Barron Frazier is the son of Jerrad and Lindsay Frazier. He has a baby sister Hollyn, Merritt who is in the second, Ryker who is in the eighth, and Lily in the 12th grade.
Barron’s hobbies are playing baseball, football, and video games. His favorite subject is math and Mrs. Carter is his favorite teacher. When Barron grows up, he wants to be a baseball player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.