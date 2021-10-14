PVIS six gets monthly 'spotlight'

September's “Staff Spotlight” at Pauls Valley Intermediate School, formerly Lee Elementary, features Kristine Porter, Kim Thompson, Amy Watson, Shawna Perry, Doris Castillo and Rebecca Brinley.
• Kristine Porter – Mrs. Kristine Porter teachers 5th grade science at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has been teaching for nine years. She is married to Jarrod and they have a baby boy on the way. Her hobbies include baking and decorating cookies.
Mrs. Porter’s favorite thing about PVIS is “how we are one big family and always there for one another.”
• Kim Thompson – Mrs. Kim Thompson teachers 5th grade reading at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has been teaching for 26 years. She is married, Travis, and they have three children, Mady and husband Tim, Tyler, and Lexy. Her hobbies include playing piano, spending time with her family, shopping, and watching Panther sports.
Her favorite memory is when she was able to host her students in her home for a cookout and swim party.
• Amy Watson - Mrs. Amy Watson teaches 5th grade writing at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has been teaching for 14 years. She is married to Jeremy and they have two children, Rhett and Sophie. Her hobbies include watching sports, being with family, and napping.
• Shawna Perry – Mrs. Shawna Perry teaches 5th grade math at PVIS. She has been teaching 16 years. She is married to Greg and they have three children – Matt, Jared, and Tanner. She enjoys watching Panther sports and traveling with her family.
Her favorite memory at PVIS is watching Coach Moore get a pie in the face.
• Doris Castillo – Mrs. Doris Castillo is a cook at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has worked here for 5 years. She has three children – Gabby, Grace, and Alejandro Angel. Her hobbies include karate, singing, painting, poetry, and cooking.
Her favorite memory at PVIS is the day Mrs. Green dressed as a baker and the staff were gingerbread men.
• Rebecca Brinley – Mrs. B is a special education teaching assistant at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has worked here for 5 years. She is married and has two children, along with 6 grandchildren. Her hobbies including hiking, volleyball, softball, and water sports.
Her favorite memory at PVIS is April Fool’s Day when she scared a student with a horn.
