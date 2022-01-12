PVIS staff gets December 'spotlight'

Brenda Jarman, Becky Martin, Ty Moore, Brenda Jones, Laura Mantooth and Candace Gibson are in the Staff Spotlight for December 2021 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School.
• Becky Martin – Mrs. Martin is a special education teaching assistant at Pauls Valley Intermediate School and is in her 7th year.
She is married, Mike, and has one son, Thomy, and daughter, Micah. Also, she has two grandsons, Karsen and Bennett. Mrs. Martin enjoys her grandkids, especially watching them play basketball. Mrs. Martin loves her coworkers the most at PVIS.
• Brenda Jones – Ms. Jones is a special education teaching assistant at Pauls Valley Intermediate School and is in her sixth year.
She has two sons, Shaydon, and Colton and wife Blair. She enjoys spending time with her boys.
• Laura Mantooth – Mrs. Mantooth teaches 4th-6th grade physical education, along with coaching softball, basketball, and track. She has been teaching and coaching for 25 years. She is married, Sandy, and has two children, Josh and Rachel.
Mrs. Mantooth enjoys attending OSU athletic events, camping, shopping, and spending with her family. Her favorite memory at PVIS is getting locked in the park gym with a class full of students and having to call for help.
• Tyson Moore – Mr. Moore teaches 4th-6th grade physical education, along with coaching football, basketball, and track. He has been teaching for five years.
Coach Moore is married to Harlee and has one daughter, Maybree. His hobbies include hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He is glad to be at PVIS full-time this year.
• Brenda Jarman – Mrs. Jarman is a special education teaching assistant at Pauls Valley Intermediate and is in her second year. She is married, Johnny, and has one son, Jeremiah, and two daughters, Sarah and Amanda. Also, she has two grandsons, Blane and Bowen, along with one granddaughter, Bentlee.
She enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite memory at PVIS is when Mrs. B scared the 6th graders at lunch with an air horn.
• Candace Gibson – Mrs. Gibson teaches music and study skills at Pauls Valley Intermediate and has been with PVPS for 25 years.
She enjoys working in her yard and planting flowers. One of her favorite memories at PVIS is the 6th grade classes performing “We Haz Jazz.”
