PVIS students get February nod

The February 2022 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Lilly Tucker, Brecken Wicks, Jessie Caldwell, Jaycob Cheairs, Natalee Eubanks and Baylin Godfrey.
4th Grade
• Natalee Eubanks is the daughter of Micah and April Eubanks. She has four siblings – Chevy, Emerie, Lily, and Ellie.
Natalee enjoys cheering and playing Minecraft. Her favorite subject is math, and her favorite teachers are Mrs. Raper and Mrs. Ring. Natalee loves Chick-fil-A and Torchy’s Tacos. She wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Baylin Godfrey is the son of Trevor Godfrey and Lindsay White. He has two siblings – Brynner, who is in 2nd grade, and Paysle, who is in 5th grade.
His hobbies include fishing, hunting, and playing sports. He loves all his teachers, but his favorite subject is science. His favorite food is fish. Baylin hopes to be a bass master when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Jessie Caldwell is the daughter of Blake and Danielle Caldwell. She has two siblings – Madison, in 10th grade, and Kieran, who is in 4th grade.
Her hobbies include playing softball, basketball, and cheering. Jessie’s favorite subject is writing, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. Jessie loves pizza and boneless wings. When Jessie grows up, she wants to be a teacher or a dentist.
• Jaycob Cheairs is the son of Matthew and Darci Son. He has two siblings: Klayton and Serenity.
Jaycob loves playing games, riding four wheelers, and hanging out with his family. His favorite foods are shrimp, turkey, rice, and macaroni. When he grows up, he wants to be an actor (a rich man).
6th Grade
• Lilly Tucker is the daughter of Mitch and Sally Tucker. She has two sisters – Betsy, who is in 5th grade, and Annie, who is in 1st grade.
Her hobbies include cheering, playing basketball, tennis, softball, tumbling, and track. Her favorite subject is math, and her favorite food is cheerios. Lilly wants to be a physical therapist when she gets older.
• Brecken Wicks is the son of James and Jennifer Wicks. He has two siblings, Avery, and Samantha.
Brecken’s hobbies include hunting, airsoft, and fishing. He favorite subject is math, and his favorite food is trout. Brecken wants to join the military when he gets older.
