PVIS students get monthly honor

The November 2021 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Sophie Watson, Sawyer Schaper, Jaylee Breakfield, Levi Herrod, Abby Little and Carter Conn.
4th Grade
• Sophie Watson is the daughter of Jeremy and Amy Watson. She has one brother, Rhett, who is in the 4th grade.
Sophie’s hobbies include playing with her friends and spending time with her family. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates for reading. She loves Chinese food. When Sophie grows up, she wants to be an artist.
• Sawyer Schaper is the son of Luke and Samantha Schaper. He has three siblings – Case, Logan, and Adalyn.
His hobbies include playing basketball, football, and baseball. Sawyer’s favorite subject is social studies, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. His favorite food is corn dogs. Sawyer wants to be a goat rancher when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Jaylee Breakfield is the daughter of Jason and Brandi Breakfield. She has two siblings, Braxton and Riston.
Her hobbies include art and volleyball. Her favorite subject is science, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. Jaylee’s favorite food is turkey. When Jaylee gets older, she wants to be a veterinarian.
• Levi Herrod is the son of Aaron and Ashley Jones. He has two siblings.
His hobby is reading, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. He loves pizza. He is still unsure on what he wants to be when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Abby Little is the daughter of Ashley Little and Chris Little. She has three siblings – Cailyn, Ethan, and Nathan.
Her hobbies include cooking, reading, and art. Her favorite subject is science, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. She loves to eat pasta. Abby would like to either be a chef or artist when she gets older.
• Carter Conn is the son of Jody Hottel. He has one brother, Ryder.
His hobbies include reading, and his favorite subject is science. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. Carter loves to eat sushi. When Carter gets older, he wants to be an author.
