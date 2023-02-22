PVIS students get monthly honor

The Pauls Valley Intermediate School Students of the Month for January 2023 are Alivia Richardson, Ty Carson, Elaina Olguin, Rhett Watson, Araya Peacock and Kiree Nunez.
4th Grade
• Alivia Richardson is the daughter of Ashlee Richardson and Nick Richardson. She is the granddaughter of Debbie and Randy Caldwell. She has one sister, Macee, who is a senior.
Alivia’s hobbies include playing basketball, reading, and playing softball. She loves Chinese food, and her favorite subject is science. Alivia’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
• Ty Carson is the son of Chris and Lindsey Carson. He has one brother, Max, who is a 6th grader.
Ty’s hobbies include playing basketball, video games, and baseball. His favorite subject is math, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Johnson. Ty’s favorite foods are chicken fried steak and steak. When he grows up, Ty wants to be an NBA player.
5th Grade
• Elaina Olguin is the daughter of Adrianne Olguin and Frankie Olguin. She has two siblings, Elijah and Elias.
Her hobbies include playing basketball and softball. Elaina’s favorite subject is language arts, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. He loves Mexican food. Elaina would like to be a veterinarian when she gets older.
• Rhett Watson is the son of Jeremy and Amy Watson. He has a twin sister, Sophie.
His hobbies include fishing, playing baseball, and basketball. His favorite subject is math, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Perry. His favorite food is steak. Rhett wants to be a professional baseball or basketball player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Araya Peacock is the daughter of Erica and Max Duarte. She has three brothers – Payton, Blake, and Ruxin.
She enjoys cheering, playing basketball, singing, acting, and coloring. Her favorite subject is science. Her favorite foods include orange chicken, steak, and salmon. Araya would like to either be a nurse or therapist when she gets older.
• Kiree Nunez is the son of Erick and Cynthia Nunez. He has two siblings, Nevaeh, who is in 10th grade, and Erik, who is in 8th grade.
His hobbies include playing basketball and football. His favorite subject is math, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. He loves to eat tacos and nachos. Kiree would like to be an NBA or NFL player when he gets older.
