PVIS students get November nod

Pauls Valley Intermediate School's Students of the Month for November 2022 are Vivian Baeza-Pando, Jett Ashley, Brantley Kraft, Layla Morales, Cayson Jackson, Heidi Schroeder
4th Grade
• Layla Morales is the daughter of Adrian and Jordy Morales. She has two sisters, Lili and Lola, and a new baby brother, Lincoln.
Layla enjoys drawing, dancing, and gaming. Her favorite subject is science, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Layla’s favorite foods are tacos, crunch, and Chinese food. She wants to be a Youtuber/streamer when she grows up.
• Brantley Kraft is the daughter of Brittany McGehee and Jerry Kraft. He has one brother, Ryker, who is in kindergarten.
He loves to play baseball and his favorite food is pizza. Brantley’s favorite subject is math, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates. He would like to be a baseball star when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Vivian Baeza-Pando is the daughter of Veronica and Saul Pando. She has one sister, Libby, who is in 3rd grade.
She likes to play basketball and her favorite food is ribs. Vivian’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Watson, and her favorite subject is social studies. She wants to be a babysitter when she gets older.
• Jett Ashley is the son of Roger and Mindy Ashley. He has a brother, Maverick, and a sister, Paislye.
His hobbies include playing video games and playing with his dog Dolly. Jett’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson, and his favorite subject is science. He loves chicken nuggets and bacon. Jett would like to be a Dallas Cowboys football player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Heidi Schroeder is the daughter of Jason and Chelsey Schroeder. She has one sister, Gretchen, who is in 3rd grade.
Her hobbies include playing basketball, cheering, and playing outside. Her favorite subject is writing, and she enjoys all of her teachers. Heidi’s favorite food is crispitos. She wants to be a teacher and basketball coach when she gets older.
• Cayson Jackson is the son of Santoy and Amy Jackson. He has three siblings – Andrew, Italee, and Breydan.
He loves to play video games and his favorite food is ribs. Cayson’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Picard. His future goal is to be a professional basketball player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.