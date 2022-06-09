PVIS students wrap up school year

The April and May 2022 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Aubree Jones, Boston Wallace, Rosalie Daves, Noah Olivarez, Lili Morales, Bo Grounds, Aspen Williams, Levi Grounds, Betsy Tucker, Harrison Taylor, Tatem Ledbetter and Alan Hernandez.
April
4th Grade
• Aubree Jones is the daughter of Chad Jones and Courtney Jones. She has one brother, Bo, who is in 1st grade.
Aubree’s hobbies include making slime and her favorite food is pizza. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Johnson and her favorite subject is science. When Aubree gets older, she wants to be a teacher.
• Boston Wallace is the son of Brock and Erin Wallace. She has two siblings, Blakely and Maila.
His hobbies include playing baseball and football. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher Mrs. Ring. Pizza is his favorite food. Boston wants to be a Navy SEAL when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Rosalie Daves is the daughter of Jose’ and Elizabeth Millan. She has four siblings – Evelyn, Joel, Elizabeth, and Rebecca.
Her hobbies including participating in band and playing outside. Her favorite teacher is Ms. Wilson and her favorite subject is band. Her favorite food is ribs. Rosalie wants to be a hairstylist and teacher when she gets older.
• Noah Olivarez is the son of Federico Olivarez and Sabrina Morales. He has two brothers, Noel and Nazereth.
His hobbies include drawing, sketching, and watching TV. His favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. When Noah grows up, he wants to be an engineer.
6th Grade
• Lili Morales is the daughter of Adrian and Jordy Morales. She has two sisters, Layla and Lola.
Her hobbies including dancing and crafts. Her favorite subject is language arts and her favorite foods are mac-and-cheese, rice, and beans. Lili wants to be a children’s therapist when she gets older.
• Bo Grounds is the son of Greg and Jennifer Grounds. He has one brother, Levi, who is in 4th grade.
His hobbies include playing the guitar and music. His favorite subject is English and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. He loves to eat French fries. Bo wants to be in a band when he gets older.
May
4th Grade
• Aspen Williams is the daughter of Derrick Williams and Kenzie Williams. She has four siblings.
Her favorite hobby is drawing. Aspen’s favorite subject is science and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. She loves to eat nachos. Aspen wants to be a veterinarian when she gets older.
• Levi Grounds is the son of Greg and Jennifer Grounds. He has one brother, Bo, who is in 6th grade.
His hobby is playing sports and he loves to eat mac-and-cheese. His favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring and his favorite subject is social studies. Levi wants to be a sports commentator when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Betsy Tucker is the daughter of Mitch and Sally Tucker. She has two sisters, Lilly and Annie.
Her hobbies include playing basketball, cheering, dancing, and band. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite food is poppy seed chicken. Betsy wants to be a veterinarian when grows up.
• Harrison Taylor is the son of Tommy and Janie Taylor. He has two sisters, Kate and Anna.
His hobbies include playing sports and going to church. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. He loves to eat salmon. Harrison wants to be an NBA player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Tatem Ledbetter is the daughter of Paul and Courtney Ledbetter.
She enjoys drawing and anything art related. Her favorite subject is language arts and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. She loves to eat chili cheese dogs. Tatem wants to be an architect when she grows up.
• Alan Hernandez is the son of Imelda and Guillermo Hernandez. He has one older sister, who is a freshman.
His hobbies include playing football and soccer. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. B. He loves to eat pizza. Alan wants to coach NFL when he gets older.
