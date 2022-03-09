PVIS teachers get 'donors' boost

A group of teachers at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are among those in Oklahoma receiving some federal relief funds meant to give them a few more resources.
In all 14 PVIS teachers got some of the $6 million through the nonprofit DonorsChoose organization.
“Partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Education will give teachers a boost of encouragement as they continue this second half of the school year,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.
“Teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom will access resources that enrich learning and help Oklahoma students finish the year strong.”
All of the projects funded are meant for student use or professional development materials.
The PVIS teachers and the names of their projects include:
• Fifth grade teacher Kristine Porter, “Safety First with Hands-on Science.”
• Sixth grade teacher Sara Rickey, “Tech Accessories for Everyone.”
• Fourth grade teacher Cheryl Johnson, “Can You Hear Me Now.”
• Sixth grade teacher Julie Carter, “Getting Smart Through Art.”
• Special services teacher Billy Ellis, “Lego Learners.”
• Fourth grade teacher Andrea Raper, “Hands on Learning with STEM Starters.”
• Fifth grade teacher Kim Thompson, “Helpful Headphones.”
• Teacher Candace Gibson, “Let Go Of My Legos.”
• Sixth grade teacher Kacy Manning, “Hands On Steam Lab.”
• Fifth grade teacher Shawna Perry, “Magnificent Math Manipulative.”
• Special services teacher Steve Ledbetter, “Sending Insightful Sensory Information to the Brain.”
• Fourth grade teacher Shannon Coates, “Surf Into Novel Studies.”
• Special services teacher Toni Livingston, “Reading Together.”
• Fifth grade teacher Amy Watson, “Drop the Beat Y’all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.