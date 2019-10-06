By Martha Graham
PVJH Principal
The 2019-2020 school year has been one of success and once again full of blessings. As we venture into October, it seems fitting to review our year.
In August, our students entered the doors of the junior high bringing summer break to a close once again.
LOVE PV went above and beyond to make sure each student was provided the majority of their school supplies. Thank you, LOVE PV!
September brought many activities and programs to PVJH. Digital citizenship was provided to each grade level, as well as extra programs by outside sources.
Sheriff Mullet, staff from the Garvin County Sheriff’s Department and Dotti Brandon from Juvenile Services spoke to the seventh grade about social media, truancy, drugs and nicotine.
In addition, Taylor Arnold from the Cleveland County Health Department presented a health seminar. Cricket Warren from the Pauls Valley Police Department spoke to the eighth grade students about truancy, internet safety, as well as other various safety issues. Molly Milam and Taylor Way of the Family Crisis Center of Ada presented a program regarding dating violence, also to eighth grade.
The freshman class went to Mid-America for Reality Check, a program, sponsored by many community businesses, that gives students a glimpse of life after their post-secondary education.
The middle years of kids’ lives are a time of maturation and development. Students need the necessary fuel to enable them to learn, grow and mature.
Elizabeth Sam, our school counselor, applied for the School Food Pantry Program through the Regional Food Bank. This program provides chronically hungry students food to sustain them after school, over the weekends, and through school holidays. Acceptance in the program will be determined in mid-October.
In order to begin providing students with a Friday Food Bag, the First United Methodist Church of Pauls Valley has filled the gap until we are hopefully accepted in the program.
Thank you to the church and its members for providing the necessary food to fill the bags! Also, thank you to the Pauls Valley Public Library for providing after school snacks for our students.
Within the walls of Pauls Valley Junior High, we have a great group of students. Outside of their academics, many students are involved in extra-curricular activities.
Football, softball and cross-country have been going strong with successful seasons. The high school band, with nearly half the members being junior high students, received State Fair Parade Grand Champion on September 16.
The high school cheer competition squad that includes freshmen, were regional champs and placed fifth in state overall in small coed. They also are the state academic champs!
This is but a few of the success stories of our students, and we are proud of them and their accomplishments.
October has arrived and we ushered it in with parent/teacher conferences. Next week brings Homecoming, a visit from the OU band and hopefully some fall weather.
For the Love of Food and Art, an after school program sponsored by the First United Methodist Church, will begin October 28, 2019. It will provide junior high students each Monday with free art lessons and a meal in the church’s fellowship hall.
We are so proud of our students and blessed with the support and assistance we have here at PVJH. We will continue to strive for excellence to educate our citizens and leaders of tomorrow.
