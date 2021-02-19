PVJH Students of the Month for December 2020

The PVJH Students of the Month for December are 7th grade: Olivia Bradley and Charles Olkonen; 8th grade: Shelby Dolphay and Ramon Kennedy; 9th Madison Caldwell and Tyler Abeyta.
Olivia Bradley is the daughter of Sue Bradley. Her hobbies include watching Tiktoks. Her plan is to attend cosmetology school after she graduates high school.
Charles Olkonen is the son Maria Dunseath. His hobbies include collecting things from different states that he visits. At school Charles plays in the band. He has not yet decided what he will do in the future.
Shelby Dolphay is the daughter of Michele Horn. Her hobbies include reading and hanging out with her friends. In the future Shelby plans to attend college.
Ramon Kennedy is the son Paul and Anaid Kennedy. His hobbies include drawing, reading and cooking. Ramon plays football and is in the band. In the future he plans to become a doctor.
Madison Caldwell is the daughter of Blake and Danielle Caldwell. Her hobbies include playing sports and showing pigs. At school she is on the softball and basketball team. In the future she plans to complete High School and go to college.
Tyler Abeyta is the son of Chris and Bonnie Priddy. His hobbies include playing video games and reading. At school, Tyler is on the football, golf and basketball team. In the future he plans to attend college and study architecture.
