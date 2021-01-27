Quality the thing for DDB worker

Troy Robertson has been selected as DDB’s feature employee for this week.
On Feb. 16, 2021 Troy will celebrate 11 years with DDB. He is a hard-working dedicated team member.
Troy started working the night shift cutting insulation when production was in the Wynnewood location. He helped wherever he was needed by his team and DDB.
Troy was transferred to the quality department about eight or nine years ago. He officially received the title of quality supervisor approximately a year and a half ago.
“When I asked Troy what he liked about working with DDB, he said the challenge. He likes that he learns something new everyday and it adds to his skill set.
Robertson said it is close to home, the people he works with are professionals and he enjoys the work environment – “everybody helps everybody.”
He likes the hours he works, and it allows him to do the things he enjoys outside of work.
Robertson likes to hang out with his kids, grandkids and family. In the summer, you can find them hanging out around the pool and cooking out. “Just trying to help each other and enjoy life.”
“On behalf of DDB I would like to say thank you Troy for all you do to contribute to the success we all benefit from.”
