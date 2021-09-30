Quilts are the show with Sulphur event

Quilts of all kinds will be up front and center for the upcoming annual Murray County OHCE Quilt Show in Sulphur.
There is no admission charge as the show at the Murray County Expo in Sulphur is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
This year’s featured quilter is Sandi Sanders from Ada.
Her quilts will be on display and quilters will have an opportunity to visit with her at a reception from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Friday will feature free educational workshops:
• 10 a.m. – History of Buttons
• 11:30 a.m. – Fabrics Tell a Story
• 1:30 p.m. – Disappearing Pinwheel
• 2:30 p.m. – Prairie Notions Quilt Techniques
• 3:15 p.m. – Barn Quilts (free paint your own)
OHCE members will be offering a free Make & Take throughout opening hours where everyone is invited to make and take their own scissors case.
A quilt turning will take place each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
This event features old quilts, displayed by stacking on an antique bed, and turned as the story of each quilt is told.
Anyone wishing to have their quilt’s story told is invited to bring their written story and quilt anytime on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to the Expo or it can be dropped off anytime at the OSU Extension Office located on the Expo grounds.
Lunch will be available Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a chicken salad croissant on Thursday and pulled pork BBQ sandwich on Friday.
Several vendors will be set up throughout the entire show with items ranging from fabrics and patterns to baby quilts, crochet items and more.
Anyone interested in entering their quilt, either for competition or simply to display, may bring their items on Tuesday, Oct 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 6.
•••
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is sponsoring its 13th annual Rock Island Arts Festival (RIAF) on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1-3 in the train depot area of downtown Chickasha.
This year the arts festival has over 65 booths and tents of art, crafts, authors, food vendors, a wine and beer garden, children's activities and more, including a dunk tank on Saturday.
There will be live performances by musicians and dancers as well as book signings by the authors during the festival.
Also going on Saturday in Chickasha are the 4th annual Oklahoma Food Truck Competition with 35 food trucks competing, 5th annual Ride the Rock bicycle event and 5th annual Together We Heel event.
