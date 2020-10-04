Quite a STORY . . . and a few loose ends

@ home edition
Vol. One
First out, a STORY that has no end, hopefully, as I attended, for the fourth straight year, the STORY conference, conducted as a virtual gathering from their studio spaces in Nashville. With speakers and attendees from 30 countries and every continent except the Antarctic, it was a time for sharing stories and/or how to assist others in telling theirs.
I have been asked by a colleague to share my five “takeaways” from the experience and so here they are, two this week, and the rest the following.
First: To quote an attendee, “The power of story is connection.”
Even though we were separated, physically, I thought that I would be “Zoomed” out after a few speakers, especially during the second day that was all breakout sessions. To ease with that challenge, I took a ‘risk’ and jumped into the chat space. Seeing quickly that they were acknowledging questions, I felt a synergy that had been missing in previous conferences that I had attended.
That was the organizer’s intent, and it was successful. There was a great deal of “chatter.”
Secondly: With participants from nearly around the world it would be easy to lose control of the mission of the conference and embark on all manner of social and political discourse. There certainly were references to the virus’ impact, but I was pleased with the fact that nearly all presenters and chat room participants stayed focused on how to bring us together through storytelling.
To continue on the power of being in one’s element discussion from last week, and as defined in his book, “The Element, How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything,” by Dr. Ken Robinson, written with Lou Aronica, I hope you will enjoy the following. Remember, “The Element is the meeting point between natural aptitude and personal passion.”
When Dr. Robinson left off, Gillian and her mother were visiting a psychologist to determine if she had a learning disability as evidenced by her fidgeting and short attention span in a classroom setting. He continues:
“Gillian nodded apprehensively, and the two adults left her sitting there on her own. But as he was leaving the room, they psychologist leaned across the desk and turned on the radio. As soon as they were in the corridor outside the room, the doctor said to Gillian’s mother, 'Just stand here for a moment, and watch what she does.' There was a window into the room, and they stood to one side of it, where Gillian couldn’t see them. Nearly immediately, Gillian was on her feet, moving around the room to the music. The two adults stood watching quietly for a few minutes, transfixed by the girl’s grace . . . At last, the psychologist turned to Gillian’s mother and said, 'You know, Mrs. Lynne, Gillian isn’t sick. She’s a dancer. Take her to a dance school.'”
Next week, her mother did just that, and the rest is history, one that we have all enjoyed.
Continuing my monthly “art out” to the work being done by the team at the Chino (CA) Community Theatre, CCT, more specifically, the Chino Community Children’s Theatre, CCCT. This month, it is all about engagement.
“Into the Webs” is an online musical that was created by its young cast, under the direction of Jessie [Larson] Pyle. The “stories, scenes, songs and plot lines are original (and contain) important themes to the teens creating it.”
The production is in the final recording and editing stages with a presentation/watch party (planned for) October. “Trick or Theatre”: Has 20 plus acts that will be recorded at home. The (acts) will include families and friends from the children’s theatre. I shared this heading with my 97-year-old mother, a theater major, and she laughed out loud. Creativity crosses all ages.
Busy as ever @ CCCT, and I encourage you to check out the Chino Community Theatre’s website at chinotheatre@verizon.net for creative ways to stay “dramatically” engaged during the VIRUS 2020 period . . . and then, beyond.
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
