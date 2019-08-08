The votes are in and Bailey Rae Hull is the winner of the first-ever Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) Ranch Rodeo National Anthem Singing Contest.
Hull will sing the nnthem at the Friday night performance of the OCA Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 23 at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie.
Bailey Rae is a 17-year-old country music singer and performer.
She discovered the power and persuasion of country music after her "Grammie" went to a garage sale and found a box of old country vinyl records that had belonged to Bailey Rae's great-great grandmother.
Laying that first piece of vinyl onto the turntable has since spun Bailey Rae's love for music into a life purpose.
"Congratulations to Bailey, our first-ever National Anthem Singing Contest has been a hit," said Tim Drummond, OCA Ranch Rodeo Committee chair.
"We're excited to feature Bailey singing our National Anthem at the very beginning of the Friday night performance. She's an accomplished vocalist and we are honored to have her kick things off for us.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo is a two-day event scheduled for Aug. 23-24. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m.
It consists of 12 ranch teams of 'real ranch' cowboys that compete in five different events depicting daily tasks from life on the ranch.
The competition is fierce, but the cowboys don't take home much more than bumps and bragging rights.
They participate with one goal – to support the Children's Hospital Foundation (CHF).
The OCA Ranch Rodeo has raised more than $500,000 for CHF since 1997.
