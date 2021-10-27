Re-staging and re-pricing memories

By Tim Smith
It has been enjoyable walking, once again, down Drury Lane, through my memories, sharing the celebration of the 50th anniversary of my graduation from Drury University, Springfield, Missouri.
I hopefully have stayed true to my mission of painting a picture of the inherent gifts that were presented to me by attending college across a smaller campus backdrop.
My “DU @ 50” retrospective continues as I participated in a five-week interim program, conducted during my third-year on campus. Short-term study programs were a new concept in the early '70s, another feather in Drury’s cap.
A DU professor was a leading authority on Shakespeare’s Othello and those of us who were enrolled in the program analyzed the text and its production history in the classroom, and then, under the professor’s direction, mounted a full-scale stage interpretation.
This was a particularly challenging project; it was being directed by an authority on the text, yet not comfortable encompassing it within its technical requirements.
In fairness, he certainly had analyzed many productions of the work, however, translating his vast literary expertise to young actors proved to be a distinct, and a most surprising roadblock.
There was no connecting dialogue between us, director to actor, and then, in reverse. Those links are critical, especially when it comes to staging and then finalizing character nuances and plot subtleties, two areas where young actors struggle. They simply do not have the experience to draw on.
Adding further to the frustration of all concerned: Those that love “The Bard” are drawn to him in order to experience those inner conflicts fleshed out through dialogue.
Well, as I have returned from my Disney experience by the time this reaches you, I foresee that during the flight home, I will by laboring mightily to put into words the four-day excursion.
I know that many of you are seasoned Disney theme park professionals, so I keep telling myself not to be intimidated by that and remember what it was like when I made my first trip to Disneyland in the mid-70s. Fast forward to the late 70s and I can’t help but smile as I recall that we were living in Hollywood and for fun, and we did not have a great deal of money, we would drive to Disneyland, and for a few dollars, about $8.00 per person/general admission, we would enjoy the park all day. I still have “A-B-C and D” tickets, and this is maddening; I can’t uncover a single “E” ticket.
There is a great deal of conversation surrounding the release of the new book, “The Beatles: Get Back.” In the October 12, 2021 article featured, on line, from Variety, titled, ‘Get Back ‘Book Review: Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Session Transcripts Read Like A Great Off-Broadway Script,” by Chris Willman, “is composed of transcriptions of conversations during the making of the “Let It Be” album and film.”
It continues: “Peter Jackson was not lying when he said that his upcoming documentary film of the same name will capture a more mirthful or even joyful side of the band in its waning days than the notoriously dour 1970 “Let It Be” movie did. In the “Get Back” book, out today, (October 12th) both notions turn out to be true: it was the worst of times, and it was also a bloody good time . . . just not at the same time…”
Note: The Ron and Clint Howard book, “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” was released on the same day as the Variety article.
A battle of cinema icons, (Howard and Jackson) may be something of a stretch, or is it? I’m finding it challenging to decide which to read first. Leaning toward, ‘the boys,’ after all . . . with four sons.
Anyway, looks like we have some enjoyable books to get lost in over the upcoming holiday season.
From Playbill.com: Stay tuned: “Amazon Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film Being the Ricardos, a look inside a week in production of the iconic sitcom I Love Lucy.” It stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
Next week: The Academy of Achievement interviews continue with Itzhak Perlman and Quincy Jones.
“Some people complain that God put thorns on roses, while others praise Him for putting roses on thorns.” [Anonymous]
