Reach out this Christmas

(Courtesy of Southern Oklahoma Development Association)
It’s Christmas time, again, everyone sharing the cheer and love this year.
People are spending more time with family and friends laughing, talking, and loving one another. Christmas lights are all around, the weather outside is very chilling and the sound of Christmas Carols are in the air.
Yes, it’s Christmas time again.
So, let’s make this year even better by sharing the joy with those that are in the nursing home.
Stop by one of the homes to pay a visit with someone or with all of them. Help make those in the home feel the love of Christmas this year, through you.
By giving a gift or just visiting. This brings love, joy and happiness to everyone involved.
Contact a nursing home to bring a gift or just go to a nursing home to visit someone.
If you need help in getting started or would like to become an Ombudsman Volunteer, contact Tiffany Wingfield 580-775-7478; Gina Smith 580-775-7794; or Rebekah Williams 580-775-5314 at SODA Area Agency on Aging or the Senior Information Line at 1-800-211-2116 or write to them at P.O. Box 709 Durant, Ok. 74702.
Ombudsman supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request. Call for training schedules.
