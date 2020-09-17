Ready for full steam ahead

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
What is it they say, ‘good things somehow happen in threes?' Such is the case for this week’s visit, where in the span of an afternoon, my office @ “Rusty Water Tower Place” received three information paths that I needed to share.
Exciting for me in that each one was provided by readers of the column and from different parts of the country – Missouri, Texas and Arizona – that illuminate how the virus continues to impact live entertainment offerings around the world.
To begin, I seldom share the majority of copy from a single source, yet I believe this warrants our attention.
My Texas reader provided: From the OAN, One America News Network, Estelle Shirbon reporting, dated September 8, 2020 from London (Reuters) in her column, “Lloyd Webber Urges UK To Set Date For Theatres To Open At Full Capacity.”
Here is a portion of that column:
“British theatres urgently need to be given a date when they can reopen at full capacity if they are to survive the coronavirus pandemic, composer and theatre owner Andrew Lloyd Webber told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.”
The man behind a string of hit musicals including “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Evita” said a pilot show that took place at one of his London theatres in July had shown that it was not viable for venues to operate at 30 percent of capacity.
“We know that theatre cannot operate with social distancing,“ he told parliament’s culture committee, adding that the pilot at the London Palladium had been loss-making even though the star, singer Beverley Knight, had performed for free…Lloyd-Webber said venues could operate safely at full capacity with one-way systems, hand sanitizer stations, contact-less payments, face coverings, anti-bacterial door handles and fogging, a disinfection technique. . .
Lloyd Webber said the live performance sector, which employees more than a million people, was on its knees. “We are at a point of no return,” he said. “Britain is the leader in world theatre in my view, in many, many ways, and we really, really have got to use this opportunity not only just to say that we want to get our sector open but to demonstrate to the world how it can be open.”
Lloyd Webber said the two main things the government could do to help the sector would be to set a date for full reopening, and to help with insurance, a problem for many venues which can no longer get cover.”
My Missouri reader provided: It always gives me joy to share the good news from the schools that helped me grow as a theater artist. I did my undergraduate work at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and one of the professors in its drama program sent me the plans for the coming season on Drury’s stages.
The news sounds encouraging for students and faculty, and what is even more important is to never forget these smaller university’s during the virus period. They have particular challenges that could prevent them from moving forward.
Sounds like Drury is hanging tough, after all, the shows must, and will, go on.
My third source was from Arizona where my contact at The Gaslight Theatre in Tucson, home to the finest in musical melodrama for 43 years. They alerted its patrons and supporters of an upcoming live streaming performance by the Arizona Theatre Company, Arizona’s resident theatre company of the play, “Slow Food,” written by Wendy Macleod.
The online streaming is through Arizona Theatre Company, so if you are interested, please check their website for further information. Online streaming is available (from) 5 p.m. September 15, 2020 through September 19, 2020. There is no charge to view the production.
Partnerships are going to strengthen our stages today, and most certainly, in the post virus days ahead. Support them whenever you can, it means more than just the time spent, it is a commitment to protecting the art form that by its very nature, cannot socially distance its creation.
Next week: Returning to Sir Ken Robinson and creativity – expanded one more time.
9-11 Remembrances were conducted between columns, I hope that you were able to pause and reflect on the impact that single morning has made on the country that we cherish.
God’s blessings on America especially during these troubled times.
“The song remembers when.”
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town, since 1/06.
See you in the paper.
(#763)
