With the Christmas season upon us, the music at the mall announces that we are dreaming of a white Christmas. That may be true.
But in reality, many people are dreaming of something else: a little more white space on our December calendars.
So it was, when the angels had gone away from them into heaven, that the shepherds said to one another, "Let us now go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us." And they came with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the Babe lying in a manger." (Luke 2:15-16)
There are people to see, stuff to buy, and things to do at every turn. The hustle and bustle of this supposed to be happy season can knock the jolly right out of our Christmas and replace it with stress instead.
As a result, we crowd out the most important part of the season.
The shepherds, angels, wise men, Mary and Joseph never dreamed that the celebration of Jesus' birth would become so hassled and hurried.
Was the first Christmas hassled and hurried the night Jesus was born? We might think that it was not.
But actually, there was a hurry present that night. But, it was not to the mall or the grocery store that they were rushing to.
The shepherds were working with their flocks when suddenly the angel told them that Jesus had been born. They immediately hurried off to find Jesus lying in a manger.
Maybe we could do the same today. In the middle of our holiday hustle and tasks, we need to stop, leave our work, and slow down long enough to ask ourselves an important question.
Are you ready for Christmas?
The answer depends on how you define the word "ready." Are you ready for Jesus?
Now that puts a whole new idea of being ready for Christmas in a completely different light.
“Heavenly Father, as I celebrate this Christmas season, I want my focus to be upon You and what You gave to all of creation. You gave Your only Son. I will celebrate this season with purpose, and that is to tell what You have given for me, and I will share this both now and for eternity. Thank You for Your gift of Love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
